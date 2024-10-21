OceanX: Enjoy your dose of 'moderate expansion' from here
Bouncing from lows
Fully in the budget season, we bump into forecasts everywhere we look.
And that job has become a lot harder, as the number of factors influencing businesses and especially our industry has become increasingly complex to deal with and predict.
Changes
For one, container shipping used be easier to look at, as supply was pretty much given by the new-vessel-delivery schedule and the to-be-expected scrapping rate defining the supply side – while global trade growth in the form of GDP, plus ...
Freight rates will stay high next year – no respite for shippers, predicts Drewry
Carriers battle for market share as demand falls and alliance shuffle looms
Rates still slipping as peak season recedes and port strike threat subsides
A Trump presidency would put pressure on ocean rates and Asian exports
DP World buys 47,000 teu of containers to boost 'end-to-end' ambitions
Europe's logistics operators tighten security after alert by UK counter-terror services
Delhi taking the lion's share of India's new air cargo capacity
Loadstar Podcast | October 2024 | From Suez to supply chain strategy: adapting to new trading landscapes
Liner industry frustration as India demands millions in taxes
Capacity squeeze will ease as more newbuilds arrive, says Xeneta
Air cargo market enjoys some calm before an expected Q4 storm
Surging transhipment cargo means SE Asia ports must cooperate, not compete
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article