Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

Comment / OceanX: The big data conundrum returns with a vengeance

AOandUp
ID 208818702 © Nicoelnino | Dreamstime.com
By

September is here, with inflation still kicking around. Volumes remain soft in shipping while there are few signs of peak season as consumption of goods is subdued and our industry, in many parts of the world, slowly returns from the summer break. 

Looking at our own turf, carrier numbers for Q2 23 are now out and several analysts and publications have tried to put them into perspective.

In short, things are still much better than we thought they ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £13.00

Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    OceanX radar

    Most Read

    HMM sale – Hapag-Lloyd frozen out of second-round bidding

    MSC gets into another vessel-sharing deal with Zim

    Cosco bucks the trend as container line profits hit $8.9bn in Q2

    Amazon in prime position and is first to unveil peak season surcharges

    Boom time 'just a memory' as rates tumble before Golden Week holiday

    DB Schenker deal fever – 'Kuehne + Nagel... or just Kuehne?'

    Strong trading interest in China’s new container freight futures

    DHL GF sees continuing supply chain flux as sourcing shifts

    MSC blanks Swan and Dragon loops ahead of Golden Week holiday

    CIMC profits plunge as global container production hits ten-year low

    Container lines may be eyeing even more new tonnage

    Air cargo through Europe's major hubs still short of pre-pandemic levels

    Reports of mass global shift from China are being 'overplayed'

    RCL sells more older box ships for scrap as earnings fall

    EXCLUSIVE: Kuehne + Nagel poaches Mærsk's key vertical head

    Yang Ming settles US shipper's claim that carrier broke its contract