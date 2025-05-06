OceanX: LatAm boom & gossip; MSC's rising logistics star; Trump-led blank sailings
Strictly on the QT!
It was great to return recently to South America.
I truly enjoyed the time focusing on what I consider to be a Market of Opportunity, while for Europe’s transport and logistics the key subjects are still the same: Trump Tariffs, a sluggish economy, problematic energy prices, migration and ’Bad Putin’.
Look here
I ended my trip with a swift visit over to Uruguay. That was special as this “Switzerland of South America“ remains unique – smaller than its mightier neighbours, ...
Teamsters union vows UPS will be 'in for a hell of a fight' over jobs cull
US tariffs and trade war will result in 'Covid-like' shortages and layoffs
Ecommerce air traffic to US set to grind to a halt as de minimis exemption ends
DSV completes DB Schenker buy as it notes strong Q1 performance by Air & Sea
Where will the freighters go as capacity shifts from tariff-hit China-US lane?
Congestion and rising costs at Europe's box ports to last into summer
Widespread blanked sailings stave off major collapse of transpacific rates
End of de minimis will bring turbulence for airfreight shippers and forwarders
Good first quarter for Hapag Lloyd and ONE, 'but it's all downhill from here'
HMM takes ships from sinking transpacific for another Asia-Middle East service
Gemini Cooperation carriers steam ahead of rivals in reliability stakes
Global Forwarding drags DHL Q1 numbers down, but 'we have the remedy'
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article