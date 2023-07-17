By Ruben Huber 17/07/2023

A mixed summer week is just behind us; as southern Europe suffers a heatwave, EU trade data for May was released and suggests that international imports are down still.

Luckily, most European overseas logistics firms still seem fine in terms of volumes, while remaining concerned on margins: the golden times are definitely over.

A bigger drop in US inflation than expected was certainly positive news, but US trade and especially imports remain down, with the Port of Long ...

