Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

Comment / OceanX: 'Nothing green shooting yet'

dreamstime_s_125263277
© Sarayut Thaneerat
By

A mixed summer week is just behind us; as southern Europe suffers a heatwave, EU trade data for May was released and suggests that international imports are down still.

Luckily, most European overseas logistics firms still seem fine in terms of volumes, while remaining concerned on margins: the golden times are definitely over. 

A bigger drop in US inflation than expected was certainly positive news, but US trade and especially imports remain down, with the Port of Long ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium
Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    OceanX radar Hapag-Lloyd Transport Logistic 2023

    Most Read

    Creditors throw a lifeline to struggling US trucking group Yellow

    JetOneX forced to park its 747Fs as charter rates dip below breakeven

    Brunei launches first container shipping link with China

    Evergreen to overtake Hapag-Lloyd as it orders 24 ships

    Zim revises guidance to full-year loss over 'muted' demand for rest of year

    Use of 'smart' containers speeds up as more ocean carriers get onboard

    Box lines slam on the brakes in a charter market feeling the pain

    Indian intra-Asia freight rates tumble, even into negative territory

    Carriers doing more for less, as lower freight rates take their toll

    Warning to forwarders: a perfect storm on the horizon for US supply chains

    Canadian strike ends as ILWU, BCMEA accept mediator’s terms

    As HMM sale talk heats up, SM Line boosts its stake in flagship carrier

    Amazon Air cutbacks continue across Europe and the US

    Judge dismisses forwarder racketeering claims against Polar Air Cargo

    Air cargo market still weakening while players search for optimism

    sennder and Poste Italiane expand Italian Joint Venture