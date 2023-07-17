OceanX: CMA CGM joins Mærsk's wishful thinking – leader MSC not blinking (yet)
Royalty affairs
A mixed summer week is just behind us; as southern Europe suffers a heatwave, EU trade data for May was released and suggests that international imports are down still.
Luckily, most European overseas logistics firms still seem fine in terms of volumes, while remaining concerned on margins: the golden times are definitely over.
A bigger drop in US inflation than expected was certainly positive news, but US trade and especially imports remain down, with the Port of Long ...
Creditors throw a lifeline to struggling US trucking group Yellow
JetOneX forced to park its 747Fs as charter rates dip below breakeven
Brunei launches first container shipping link with China
Zim revises guidance to full-year loss over 'muted' demand for rest of year
Use of 'smart' containers speeds up as more ocean carriers get onboard
Box lines slam on the brakes in a charter market feeling the pain
Indian intra-Asia freight rates tumble, even into negative territory
Carriers doing more for less, as lower freight rates take their toll
Warning to forwarders: a perfect storm on the horizon for US supply chains
Canadian strike ends as ILWU, BCMEA accept mediator’s terms
As HMM sale talk heats up, SM Line boosts its stake in flagship carrier
