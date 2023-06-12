By Ruben Huber 12/06/2023

Let’s set the record straight: latest ocean data increasingly shows that volumes, in particular on the transpacific, do remain down compared to the recent boom years, yet more in line with 2018/2019, signalling the probability of a return to the previous trends after some exceptional years.

Asia-Europe, meanwhile, is under the looking glass: it’s actually holding up and ’relatively stable’ springs to mind while a lot of niche trades enjoy growth.

The situation on the west coast, between unions ...

