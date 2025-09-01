Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

Comment / OceanX: Illegal tariffs (uh-oh!); bleak Q4 for carriers; Alibaba's massive AI boost

Break time
ID 33361539 © Bialasiewicz | Dreamstime.com
By

On a lovely Sunday, the last day of August, with autumn around the corner here in Europe, I found myself mulling over the latest trade-and-tariff-related reports.

Donald Trump’s actions leading to… the Supreme Court?

That’s our base case from three months ago.

And now, a court in the US rules that tariffs are illegal and thus our journey through the fog of trade continues.

Meanwhile, Israel takes out Houthi leadership in Yemen, meaning uncertainty in the Canal doesn’t subside as ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story for £15.00

Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    OceanX radar