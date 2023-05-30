By Ruben Huber 30/05/2023

Let’s talk about Germany.

Once Europe’s locomotive and delivering 29% of its GDP, still its largest economy. In recent years also famous for telling the rest of the world what’s right and what’s wrong.

However, that very nation was confirmed to be in recession now, with Q1 2023, down -0.5% versus the same quarter last year. It’s key ports Hamburg and Bremerhaven, for years on their way down… while the one deep sea port of Wilhelmshaven woke ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN