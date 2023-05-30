OceanX: Occasional odd and dark times...
From one fluid stage to another?
Let’s talk about Germany.
Once Europe’s locomotive and delivering 29% of its GDP, still its largest economy. In recent years also famous for telling the rest of the world what’s right and what’s wrong.
However, that very nation was confirmed to be in recession now, with Q1 2023, down -0.5% versus the same quarter last year. It’s key ports Hamburg and Bremerhaven, for years on their way down… while the one deep sea port of Wilhelmshaven woke ...
EXCLUSIVE: Indian digital forwarder Freightwalla shuttered
Peak season hopes dashed as freight rates slip again
Panama Canal restrictions could halt US coastal shift
Shippers hold back on contracts amid uncertainty and ample capacity
Airlines that adapt quickly will survive likely freight pain in H2
Carriers look for trade mix to stay in the black
US shippers put on high alert over double-brokering fraud
Pessimistic Yang Ming to refocus on 3PL, terminals and yards
Freight slump does not stop US inland ports’ advance
Digital forwarder Freightwalla's failure reveals home truths
Comment on this article