By Ruben Huber 08/09/2025

It’s very nice to return to Belgium as in my first couple of days here I enjoyed almost Greek weather, sunny and hot!

I am joyfully busy catching up with the airfreight community at the Air Cargo Event (ACE), which was organised by our strategic partner Neutral Air Partner with the team from Liege (LGG) CargoLand.

A bit of background from earlier this summer, courtesy of ACW:

“Some €500 million is being invested in an unparalleled cargo infrastructure project at ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story for £15.00 Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN