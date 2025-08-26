OceanX: Hapag's surprise; DHL tests Saudi appetite; Houthis innovate piracy!
Every little bit helps
Bad figures (again) were disclosed by a country that was once the European economic engine, Germany… sigh, another quarterly GDP decline hit the wires last week.
At the same time, the European Union is waking up to their (one-sided) deal with the United States.
Headline numbers: 15% tariffs; $750bn in energy purchases; $600bn in investments for the US; and 0% on US goods for Europe in return.
(Reform or die (again)? Good question…)
It’s an agreement that, among other ...
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
Contact details and FAQs: Click here
Comment on this article