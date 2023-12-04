OceanX: Bleeding yesterday’s profits with all eyes on AI & geopolitics
Deadly mix
Welcome to December!
Minus 5C as I type from Switzerland and seasonally adequate, writing this note with a running nose and my new best buddy, the tissue box.
The gloomy outlook for 2024 continues, with more and more predictions and forecasts coming out.
Rates continue to be stuck around their lows, without much hope for improvement.
However, as I said already, we have a market concentration like never before… the four gentlemen from the container shipping sector in the ...
More box ships diverting to Suez Canal routes as Panama restrictions tighten
Fleet-heavy ocean carriers also stuck with too many containers
Maersk diverts two vessels from Middle East region over attack fears
General airfreight in the doldrums – but charters are soaring
Failure of GRIs means a tough time for carriers in new-contract talks
Analysis: Deutsche Bahn's Schenker disposal – well, what disposal?
Deep Dive Podcast: The battle for control of Germany’s container ports
Carriers set course for new shores in search of profitable growth
Box lines plot a course for Indian trades as the economy grows
Maersk sails into the charter market as it prepares for independence
Now Korean seafarers try to stop HMM sale: 'don't forget Hanjin'
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article