By LoadstarEditorial 06/03/2023

PRESS RELEASE

London to JFK continuing daily flights.

· London to Washington, D.C. will launch on 1st June operating up to six flights a week.

· London to Los Angeles will launch on 30th June operating daily.

· London to San Francisco will launch on 1st July operating three times a week.

· London to Boston will launch on 2nd September operating five times a week.

· London to Orlando will launch on the 25th May starting with four times a week in May and June then daily.

· London to Fort Lauderdale will launch on the 26th May starting with three times a week in May and June then four times a week.

Norse Atlantic will expand its operations in the Summer with 7 US destinations from London Gatwick.

London Gatwick will have 6 new destinations added to its current daily flights to JFK.

From March 26th, Norse will fly daily from Paris Charles de Gaulle to JFK and in June daily from Rome to JFK.

It currently already operates daily to JFK from Gatwick and 4 times a week from Berlin and Oslo.

All routes are operated with the newest cargo friendly B787-9 aircraft. The total cargo management (TCM) is being handled exclusively by Kales Group.

Under the TCM agreement, Norse outsources all global cargo related activities to Kales. Kales is performing all sales, administrative and operational activities, including using its state of the art booking systems, making it the de facto cargo department of Norse

Jennifer Bendelow, Head of Cargo Norse Atlantic, said: “ We are excited to announce our full summer 2023 schedule and be able to offer a wider network to our cargo customers alongside our valued cargo partner, Kales. This summer our cargo capacity from London Gatwick to the US will substantially increase with five Boeing 787 Dreamliners based at the airport. In addition, we will now operate direct flights to five European airport hubs from New York JFK from this summer.

Sebastiaan Scholte, CEO Kales Group, states: ”With its state of the art cargo friendly aircraft and an excellent on time performance, Norse Atlantic is a great product which has been received very well in the market. We are very excited to be able to promote the additional routes and look forward to a promising joint future”.