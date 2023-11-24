Noatum Logistics appoints Wissam Madi to head airfreight

By Alex Lennane 24/11/2023

Noatum Logistics has appointed Wissam Madi (pictured) as its global head of airfreight. Mr Madi joins from Zencargo, where he was vp global airfreight for 20 months, leaving the company in August.

Mr Madi started at Noatum in September and has had a “great three months spent meeting the teams and building the strategy forward. Looking forward to the challenges ahead”, he noted on social media.

Mr Madi has a wealth of experience. Prior to Zen Cargo he was senior vice president – airfreight Europe, for Ceva Logistics, and he also spent nearly 16 years at Expeditors.

Madrid-headquartered Noatum was acquired by AD Ports this year for $660m, and then hit the headlines with its proposal to buy, for $85m, finished vehicle logistics operator Sesé Auto Logistics, which is expected to close in the first quarter of 2024.