Carriers likely to follow MSC and hike ancillary charges on Indian exports
Facing profitability setbacks after the recent steep freight rate downturns, container lines appear to be ...
The Indian subcontinent has always been a great place to go elephant watching, and recently there have been excited reports of sightings of a rare breed – the white elephant.
Seen it before
This is represented this week by the utterly bonkers plan outlined by India’s shipping minister Shri Sarbananda Sonowal to build a $5bn container transhipment port in the Nicobar Islands.
I’m going to stick my neck out here – the project is a turkey and it won’t, or at least it shouldn’t, ...
EU ETS surcharge estimates for all the top carriers have now been released, with OOCL ...
Indian airfreight forwarders are reporting a noticeable uptrend in freight rates to/from major global markets ...
Colombo: ‘Oh, just one more thing…’
After being hit with a series of port congestion surcharges this month, South African shippers ...
Grégory Goba-Blé is the new managing director for UPS in India to lead UPS Small ...
Indian apparel exporters are seeing an opportunity to grab more export orders amid the current ...
Japanese container shipping line ONE has cemented its grip on its nascent port terminal network ...
