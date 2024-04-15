By Gavin van Marle 15/04/2024

The political crisis that has beset Peru since around 2016 has so far seen two presidents impeached, another two forced to resign – one of whom lasted just six days in office – and widespread, ongoing protests against the current president.

Dina Boluarte took office after her predecessor Pedro Castillo’s failed attempted self-coup, if such a thing is logically possible, but now finds herself embroiled in the extraordinary Rolexgate scandal and most recently saw half her government leave in a mass resignation.

