News Podcast | Sept 2023 | FMC Chairman exclusive, container shipping forecast – and what next at Flexport?

Podcast editorial page image
By

In part 1, host Mike King is joined by The Loadstar’s Alex Lennane and Xeneta’s Peter Sand. They examine the latest rate movements, decipher the peak season, discuss why forwarders are retaining their own air cargo capacity, and try and work out exactly what is going on at Flexport.

Part 2 is an exclusive interview with possibly the world’s most powerful container shipping regulator: Daniel Maffei, chairman of the US Federal Maritime Commission.

Mr Maffei outlines how competition authorities across the world cooperate, what the future of detention and demurrage charges looks like, and what the FMC will do with its extended range of post-pandemic powers. He also explains what President Joe Biden thinks of the world of box shipping and freight.

Guests

Daniel Maffei, chairman, Federal Maritime Commission

Alex Lennane, publisher, The Loadstar

Peter Sand, chief analyst, Xeneta

 

Episode in more detail

Part 1

What’s afoot at Flexport (2.26)

Core freight vs ‘Amazonification’ (3.53)

Container shipping rates (6.46)

What happens after Golden Week? (7.55)

Spot vs long-term contracts (10.47)

Mixed picture for air cargo (13.17)

Forwarders retaining air cargo networks (15.41)

Container shipping outlook (17.13)

Part 2

Introducing the FMC (21.03)

Refereeing the world of freight (24.12)

Detention and demurrage fees (26.15)

Sizing FMC fines (31.06)

FMC power grab? (33.20)

White House competition (35.37)

Working on rules with the EU and China (37.42)

More US legislation for container lines? (39.26)

What say you Mr President? (42.38)

Naming and shaming NVOCCs (45.46)

The US view of shipping post-pandemic (49.23)

 

Air freight rates data provided by TAC Index – helping clients make the best air freight decisions

Sea freight rates data provided by Xeneta – the shipping industry’s most accurate source of container rates

Credits: Created, hosted and produced by Mike King

