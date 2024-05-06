News in Brief Podcast | May 2024 | Rates, ecommerce, and what's on this week

By Charlotte Goldstone 06/05/2024

In this inaugural episode of The Loadstar’s ‘News in Brief Podcast’, host and news reporter Charlotte Goldstone recaps last week’s supply chain and logistics news and offers exclusive insight into what will be appearing on The Loadstar this week.

The Loadstar’s managing editor, Gavin van Marle, discusses how recent ocean freight rates and rising surcharges translated into last week’s ocean carrier Q1 results. And The Loadstar publisher, Alex Lennane, condenses the key points of our recent ecommerce series and explains what’s worrying air cargo players in the year ahead.

So, what are you waiting for? This bite-sized news podcast will catch you up on anything you might have missed last week and put you ahead of the curve on this week’s happenings.

(Monday May 6 is a bank holiday in the UK. The Loadstar will be back with more news tomorrow.)