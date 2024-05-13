News in Brief Podcast | Week 19 2024 | Rates, ecommerce and what's on this week
In this inaugural episode of The Loadstar’s News in Brief Podcast, host and news reporter ...
So, what are you waiting for? This bite-sized news podcast will catch you up on anything you might have missed last week and put you ahead of the curve on this week’s happenings, all in under 10 minutes.
Asia-Europe ocean trades a nightmare scenario – 'unless you're a carrier'
News Podcast | May 2024 | Container shipping: a riddle, wrapped in a mystery, inside an enigma
Flexport under fire as Peloton claims 'unfair D&D fees' cost it millions
Maersk raises surcharges as Red Sea risk expands and costs mount
A 'carrier-controlled market' as spot rates rise and capacity tightens
Heavy speculation in China’s container shipping futures as Gaza War drags on
Capacity problems loom as transhipment boxes clog major West Med hubs
Contract logistics the star performer for DHL, but weak rates take a toll
Blockbuster DB Schenker sale in a tight spot
Analysis: As Shopify tumbles, distress mounts at Flexport
