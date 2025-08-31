News in Brief Podcast | Week 35 | Government policy and capacity management  

By Charlotte Goldstone 31/08/2025

In this week’s episode of The Loadstar’s News in Brief Podcast, host and news reporter Charlotte Goldstone recaps the week’s supply chain news and gives you a heads-up on what to look out for next week.

Ms Goldstone lists some government policies that are having an impact on supply chains, including ICS2 and a ban on Israeli vessels in Turkey.

She is joined by Alex Lennane, who details the latest on the air freight market post-de minimis exemption and what this turbulent time means for rates and capacity across major trades.

Ms Lennane then gives the latest update on the proposed merger between major US railroad companies Norfolk Southern and Union Pacific, as well as the ILA battle against automated equipment at the port of Virginia.

The Loadstar’s managing editor, Gavin van Marle, joins a conversation on the dynamics influencing ocean freight rates, including expected blank sailings and the growing orderbook. He also reveals the winners and losers of H1 port throughput figures around the world.

The episode includes a brief round-up of what has been on Premium this week.

So, what are you waiting for? This bite-sized news podcast will catch you up on anything you might have missed this week in under 20 minutes!

The episode was recorded before the US Court of Appeals ruling on tariffs.

