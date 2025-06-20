Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News in Brief Podcast | Week 25 | TOC Europe, Multimodal and M&A updates

Charlotte News in Brief podcast
By

In this early episode of The Loadstar’s News in Brief Podcast, host and news reporter Charlotte Goldstone recaps this week’s supply chain news, including the impacts of rising geopolitical tension and the hot topics at this year’s Multimodal event in Birmingham.

The Loadstar publisher Alex Lennane gets listeners up to speed with what impact the Iran and Israel conflict and the Air India crash had on the air cargo market.

Ms Lennane also looks at why forwarders and carriers might be struggling and ...

Please Register

To continue reading, please login or register for full access to our free content
Loadstar subscriber
New Loadstar subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Most read news

    DHL Express facilities in Canada forced to shut down by strike

    New Middle East conflict brings airspace closures, flight chaos and oil price worry

    Latest Israeli attack on Iran a threat to box ships in Straits of Hormuz

    Industry concerns rise after yet another box ship on fire off Indian coast

    BYD launches logistics subsidiary – and eyes ports and shipping sectors

    Return of downward pressure on container spot freight rates

    New ocean capacity dump wipes out transpac gains

    Shippers wanting a return to Suez should be careful what they wish for

    China pushes Cosco participation in consortium eyeing Hutchison buy

    A dull airfreight market after front-loading push – carriers desperate for volumes

    Congestion at Chittagong as boxes pile up on docks and ships wait at anchor

    News in Brief Podcast | Week 24 | Ship fires, geopolitics and DSV drama

    Eastern Europe trade takes off as new air services generate excitement

    Shipper's logistics arm widens its focus and invests in airfreight

    Demand for Chinese exports 'a catalyst' for rate increases and port congestion

    Asia-Europe container volumes up 17% in two years