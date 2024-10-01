Near-$500m sale-leaseback deal: Sweden's Catena buys largest logistics centre in Denmark from DSV

Union members on DB board set to vote against DSV sale
Swedish property firm Catena has signed an agreement with DSV Road Holding A/S to acquire a property in Horsens, Denmark, valued at about Dkr3.3bn ($490m).
“During 2024, Catena acquired the Örja 1:22 property in Landskrona and the Tornbornahögenly built logistics space,” it said.
Catena added in a press release yesterday, 30 September, that the tenant in the newly built logistics facilities is a subsidiary of DSV Group and the acquisition is taking place as a corporate transaction, with an “underlying property value of approximately DKK 3.3 billion and is taking the form of a sale-leaseback transaction”.
Moreover, it noted:
“The purchase price for the shares amounts to approximately Dkr698 million after deduction of deferred taxes and the acquisition is financed with own funds and external credit. DSV Road A/S is signing a 14-year lease in connection with the transaction. The property in question, Mossvej 27-29, is located in a well-established logistics area in, very well connected to E45 being one of the two most important highways in Denmark. The site area is around 705,565 m2 and the lettable area is approximately 315,000 m2. The facility is not only the largest logistics centre in Denmark, but also one of the largest logistics sites in Europe. The property will be certified to DGNB, whereas the warehouse will certify for DGNB Silver and the office for DGNB Gold. The roofs features large solar cell plants installed by the seller with a total capacity of 35 MWp annually. This, combined with other energy solutions, makes the entire facility self-sufficient.”
