By Alessandro Pasetti 26/06/2023

The countdown officially started last week. Is the end nigh for Yellow Corp?

It’s a very close call.

One headline from FreightWaves – “Yellow asks to defer health care, pension contributions” – was a gloomy reminder last Wednesday, 21 June, of the state affairs at a major US LTL player seeking material concessions that the unions, simply and rightly (and quite expectedly too, so far), wouldn’t agree to.

While a last-minute Teamsters deal could happen, here’s the culprit: without that, there’s no financial ...

