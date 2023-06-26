Shift steps in to rescue the UK's 'Big Green Parcel Machine'
Logistics tech platform Shift is to take over the Tuffnells brand, after the 109-year-old firm ...
The countdown officially started last week. Is the end nigh for Yellow Corp?
It’s a very close call.
One headline from FreightWaves – “Yellow asks to defer health care, pension contributions” – was a gloomy reminder last Wednesday, 21 June, of the state affairs at a major US LTL player seeking material concessions that the unions, simply and rightly (and quite expectedly too, so far), wouldn’t agree to.
While a last-minute Teamsters deal could happen, here’s the culprit: without that, there’s no financial ...
