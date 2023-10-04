Subscribe to Premium
Comment / MSC's Bremerhaven base remains – the plot thickens

Photo 58100798 © Xmee | Dreamstime.com
A short note on the unfolding jigsaw puzzle that is the German port industry, following the renewal of MSC’s lease at the port of Bremerhaven – the world’s largest shipping line is now set to remain at the German transhipment hub until at least 2048.

Its joint-venture contract with the port’s terminal operator, Eurogate, at Bremerhaven’s MSC Gate terminal had been due to expire at the end of this year, and with MSC’s bid to acquire a 49.9% stake in Hamburg ...

