MSC takes 50% stake in high-speed rail network Italo
MSC has announced a binding agreement to buy a 50% stake in Italian high-speed passenger ...
A short note on the unfolding jigsaw puzzle that is the German port industry, following the renewal of MSC’s lease at the port of Bremerhaven – the world’s largest shipping line is now set to remain at the German transhipment hub until at least 2048.
Its joint-venture contract with the port’s terminal operator, Eurogate, at Bremerhaven’s MSC Gate terminal had been due to expire at the end of this year, and with MSC’s bid to acquire a 49.9% stake in Hamburg ...
MSC has announced a binding agreement to buy a 50% stake in Italian high-speed passenger ...
The US Federal Maritime Commission has dismissed the latest case against the world’s largest container ...
Less than a year after buying Spanish ports and logistics group Noatum in a $660m ...
MSC said today that it has entered “into a binding agreement to acquire a stake ...
MSC logistics arm Medlog has been tasked with the development of a trimodal – river, ...
MSC, via its logistics arm Medlog, has been selected as “a potential strategic partner” of ...
It’s getting wilder
Estes Express cyber-attack update
Flexport fires CFO and HR VP, but sees need for a head of restructuring
Dave Clark lashes out at Flexport: 'extensive problems' with 'numbers based on hope'
150,000 empty containers stranded in Russia as trade imbalance grows
Hapag-Lloyd leads a rates fightback with FAK hike on Asia-N Europe
Ahead of Ceva + Bolloré: enter the chopping board
Analysis: Flexport in flux – it's even 'more fascinating to watch' now
FedEx unfazed as USPS and Amazon drop some peak surcharges
Flexport invests in tech start-up that can cut out truck brokerage fees
Sponsored Podcast: Quantum logistics - the child of quantum computing and AI, says Sean Tinney of Unisys
Airfreight peak season fails to deliver, as consumers tighten purse strings
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article