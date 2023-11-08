Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / MSC and Maersk unwind transatlantic fleets as rates hit new low

dreamstime_s_73167381
Photo: Romolo Tavani | Dreamstime.com
By

The unravelling of MSC and Maersk’s 2M vessel-sharing alliance (VSA) fleet is continuing ahead of the termination of the east-west trades cooperation, slated for early 2025.

Alphaliner said today the 2M partners were “increasingly moving away from services run with a mixed fleet of vessels”.

The consultant said the embattled transatlantic tradelane was the latest 2M route to be split into services operated individually by the partners, thereby making the dissolution of the alliance smoother, and allowing the VSA to be ended by mutual consent earlier than planned.

“After untangling the fleets deployed on the Asia-Europe route, the VSA partners recently did the same for their three transatlantic services that link North Europe and the US east coast,” said Alphaliner.

Of the 2M’s three North Europe to US east coast loops, the final piece of the transatlantic decoupling jigsaw came last week when Maersk’s 7,000 teu Northern Majestic was phased out of the TA3/NEUATL3 loop, which it said was now “fully staffed with MSC ships”.

The other 2M North Europe to US east coast loops already feature separate tonnage: the TA1/NEUATL1, deploying US-flagged ships operated by Maersk; and the TA2/NEUATL2, which also has Maersk as the sole vessel provider.

Alphaliner said the Mediterranean to US Gulf TA6/Medgulf loop remains the only 2M transatlantic service to operate with a mixed fleet, of five MSC 7,470-9,580 teu ships and four Maersk-provided 6,540-7,250 teu vessels.

Meanwhile, all the ocean carriers serving the transatlantic are under huge pressure from the impact of poor vessel utilisation levels and the resulting sub-economic rates.

An analysis by freight rate benchmarking firm Xeneta, as part of its regular tradelane carbon emission carrier ranking (CEI) report, found transatlantic headhaul vessel utilisation levels had declined to 69.1% in the third quarter, with load factors not rising above 71% in either Q1 or Q2.

Indeed, the oversupply of capacity on the route has been the main driver for the collapse of rates, with Xeneta’s XSI spot average for North Europe to the US east coast down to $1,300 per 40ft – the lowest level ever recorded by the XSI and which compares with more than $8,000 per 40ft 18 months ago.

“Carriers have, seemingly, chosen North Europe to the US coast route as a parking lot for ships they have removed from other major trades in an attempt to reduce supply and increase rates,” said Xeneta.

“These ships have not been deployed on the trade to meet demand, quite the opposite; the demand is not there so it is inevitable that utilisation levels will suffer dramatically,” it added.

“The question now is how long will carriers continue to sacrifice profitability on this trade?” said Xeneta.

Meanwhile, The Loadstar understands that radical alliance network changes are afoot on the transatlantic and Asia-Europe routes that will be announced before the normal April adjustments.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Maersk MSC Xeneta Amsterdam Schiphol Clive Data Services Emirates SkyCargo KLM Cargo Schiphol

    Most Read

    Job cuts inevitable as the 'wheels have fallen off' for global forwarders

    Maersk reports poor Q3, expects more losses, cuts jobs

    Change of strategy as a more 'hawkish' Maersk raids the charter market

    Threat to contract rates as carriers fail to boost spot market prices

    'Daylight robbery' – Fury at huge hike in terminal fees by DP World Australia

    Last-ditch GRI bid by carriers as weak spot rates drag down new contract rates

    Dockers set to refuse to handle Tesla cars at major Swedish ports

    Polar Air Cargo fraud scandal: forwarder set to change plea to guilty

    2024 a 'year of consolidation' among SME forwarders, as M&A kicks off

    Garment factories set on fire as Bangladesh workers demand 'living wage'

    Dark Friday: AP Møller-Mærsk – battered by the waves

    The Mærsk results implosion

    Wood pellets fuel new South Korea-Russia container service

    CH Robinson – now roll the dice

    HK police warn logistics players after $4.5m of cocaine is found in containers

    Mannson Freight launches live tracking for UK forwarder import deliveries