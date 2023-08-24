XPO plays the get-out-of-jail card
For the record
A “burning” argument over a recent shipping fire; fossil fuels forecast to hang around for decades; greenwashing – and logistics.
Some like it hot
There is an adage that the first victim in war is the truth. Are we in a war? You betcha.
Europe is sweltering (and burning) through mid-40°C days; the world recorded its hottest day, only to be beaten the following day; an intense, prolonged heatwave has swept the southern US; and, if that’s not enough, ...
Hapag-Lloyd shows interest in buying HMM, but it may not be 'politically feasible'
China lists container shipping futures for tradelanes to Europe
$650m of cocaine found among bananas on Maersk box ship
More blanked voyages and a 'newbuild elephant' approaching the room
CH Robinson Global Forwarding – prep to place your bids, please
Stranded MSC box ship leaves port of Odessa after 18 months
AP Møller-Mærsk – Schenker or Schacht?
Loss-making USPS slashes reliance on air to cut costs and 'go greener'
Zim pulls Asia-Australasia services to launch VSA with MSC
Panama Canal limits could help west coast ports as imports decline again
Vital Russian rail freight artery wrecked after river dam bursts
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article