By Mr Joy 24/08/2023

A “burning” argument over a recent shipping fire; fossil fuels forecast to hang around for decades; greenwashing – and logistics.

Some like it hot

There is an adage that the first victim in war is the truth. Are we in a war? You betcha.

Europe is sweltering (and burning) through mid-40°C days; the world recorded its hottest day, only to be beaten the following day; an intense, prolonged heatwave has swept the southern US; and, if that’s not enough, ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £13.00 Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN