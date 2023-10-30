Symbolism: 'logistics' in a world at war
‘Reported nowhere’
Australia’s High Court has kyboshed the Victorian State Government’s zero emission vehicle road user charge.
So, where to now for road user charges?
And what are the possible ramifications for the transport industry?
#embarrassing
In my recent column (read: ’When life gives you lemons’) I referred to the government of the Australian state of Victoria’s introduction of a ‘road-user charge’ for zero emission vehicles, as a template for other state governments continuing to fleece drivers of such vehicles.
But ...
