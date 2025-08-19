Strange goings-on at the US FMC – is it still fit for purpose?
UPDATED: 18/07 – To add to the confusion, the docket is once again available in ...
More shippers have lodged complaints with the US Federal Maritime Commission (FMC), with DB Schenker USA and Wallenius Wilhelmsen (WW) the latest operators ’in the dock’.
The filings continue a busy summer for the FMC, which recently presided over two of the ...
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
Contact details and FAQs: Click here
Comment on this article