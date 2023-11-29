Swire launches transpacific service avoiding congested Panama Canal
Swire Projects, the heavylift subsidiary of Swire Shipping, has launched a dedicated transpacific semi-liner service ...
Hapag-Lloyd and Cosco have become the latest carriers to impose a Panama Canal surcharge (PCC), as the worst drought in more than 50 years continues to restrict capacity at the waterway.
Garman carrier Hapag-Lloyd said it would introduce a $130 per teu PCC on 1 January, when Cosco is set to introduce what it termed a Panama Canal Low Water Surcharge (PLW) of $255 per teu – nearly double Hapag-Lloyd’s, but less than the $297 per teu MSC has plans to introduce on 15 December.
The maximum draught of a vessel able to transit the canal as been reduced from 14.9 metres to 13.4 metres, while the number of daily transits has gone down, from the designed capacity of 34 to 38, to 24, which is set to be reduced to 22 on Friday, and again, to 18, by February.
Meanwhile, congestion at the waterway continues to mount on a daily basis, according to liner database eeSea, with 20 box ships waiting to transit – nine at the Pacific entrance and 11 in the Atlantic.
However, eeSea operations and forecasting analyst Destine Ozuygur says the total is actually closer to 30, when four vessels at anchor in Balboa, three at Manzanillo/Colon and two at Cristobal are factored in.
This compares with 17 vessels waiting to transit yesterday, with another 10 at anchor in the surrounding ports.
However, Ms Ozuygur also noted that the build-up of vessels within port anchorages may be connected to carrier attempts to mitigate the PCA’s restrictions.
“One method that has become increasingly popular has been to offload extra cargo in surrounding ports (Balboa, Cristobal or Manzanillo) before transiting N/S, successfully navigating the load restrictions and rerouting some capacity,” she told The Loadstar.
Meanwhile, Hapag-Lloyd CEO Rolf Habben-Jansen recently told The Loadstar he expected increasing numbers of vessels plying the Asia-North America east coast trade to divert to Suez transits on their return trips to Asia, a trend eeSea data now appears to support.
“The more outwardly dramatic, but less popular, measure for some eastbound vessels has been to reroute entirely and skip the Panama Canal in favour of a longer route back to Asia through the Suez Canal,” confirmed Ms Ozuygur.
“This has been a consistent behaviour observed for vessels deployed on the Ocean Alliance’s AWE5 service, but no public advisories have brought light to any sort of official change on the service’s proforma schedule.
“This service has seen 21 vessels omit the Panama Canal entirely since the beginning of these restrictions in late May, the latest being the Ever Frank on 20 November,” she added.
And the service that has seen the second-highest level of diversions from Panama to Suez was Ocean Alliance’s AWE8 service, “with just four vessels having skipped the canal in favour of Suez”, she added – although it appears other carriers are also choosing to route Asia-bound backhaul vessels via Suez.
“In the past 24 hours, our analysts have also picked up on three vessels on The Alliance’s EC1 service that will likely be diverting to Suez due to the recent uptick in congestion – we are still working to confirm these cases through the carrier’s long-term schedules,” she said.
Swire Projects, the heavylift subsidiary of Swire Shipping, has launched a dedicated transpacific semi-liner service ...
Ocean carriers regard the next two to three weeks as crucial to their rate restoration ...
MSC has announced a new FAK (freight all kinds) rate from Asia to North Europe ...
MSC has extended the deadline for its share purchase offer to HHLA shareholders to 7 ...
With the entry of the EU’s Emissions Trading System (ETS) into law just over a ...
Liu Chong, former chairman of Cosco Shipping Development (CSD), the group’s ship-leasing and container manufacturing ...
Surging demand on the Far East-South America east coast tradelane has increased the average speed ...
Shock as new Asia-N Europe FAK rate dwarfs weak spot market
A SAF future could be being built on an uncertain foundation
SME forwarders in a 'very good mood' and getting into M&A mode
Diageo goes green with appointment of sustainable freight innovator Zeus for new HVO trial
Fleet-heavy ocean carriers also stuck with too many containers
Carriers try for more GRIs on Asia-Europe, eyeing Thanksgiving positives
OP: ESG moment of truth turns tables for Big Oil
Is it the end of days for the global automotive supply chain?
MSC slaps bumper surcharge on boxes through restricted Panama Canal
'Stay cautious' warning to carriers after suspected drone attack on box ship
News Podcast | Nov 2023 | TIACA controversy, peak season and what next for air cargo
MSC extends deadline on HHLA share offer in move for more control
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article