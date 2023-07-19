Struggling Yellow Corp has moved closer to a strike, following reports that it failed to make contributions to pension, welfare and health insurance benefits for its employees last month, and will do so again this month.

According to the Teamsters union, this opens the door to a strike as early as 24 July, a stoppage that could seal the fate of the LTL carrier.

“Yellow has failed its workers once again and continues to neglect its responsibilities,” said Teamsters general president Sean O’Brien.

Insurance provider Central States has issued a delinquency notice on the missing contributions and warned that the trucking firm’s participation in the pension plan would be terminated by Sunday if no payment was received by then. And health care claims by Yellow employees, incurred after Saturday, would not be paid unless workers chose to pay themselves.

The outstanding contributions for June and July amount to over $50m and, according to the notice, Yellow is withholding contributions “to avoid running out of cash”.

The company’s latest 8-K filing shows its liquidity north of $100m. But the company is in the red and has debts of $1.2bn.

A letter from a member of the Teamsters’ negotiating committee to local unions points to the collective bargaining agreement, which states that: “In the event an employer is delinquent in its health and welfare or pension payments in the manner required by the applicable supplemental agreement, the local union shall have the right to take whatever action it deems necessary until such delinquent payments are made.”

Satish Jindel, president of SJ Consulting, said a strike could sound the death knell for the struggling trucking firm, adding: “There would be no customers left.”

He agreed with Teamsters president Mr O’Brien, who has accused Yellow of years of mismanagement, but said rather than kill the company with a strike, the Teamsters were in a position to effect change to secure its survival.

The union should use its leverage on the board, via its two seats, to force a change of direction that rallies Yellow’s 22,000 unionised workers and rewards them adequately, while cutting bonuses for management, said Mr Jindel, describing it as “the last opportunity to save this company”.