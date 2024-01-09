Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / Malaysia upholds ban so Zim re-routes services to omit Port Klang

dreamstime_s_76499779
© Tan Kian Yong | Dreamstime.com - Ships at Northport, Klang, Malaysia - Series 3
By

Following the December announcement by Malaysian prime minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim that the country’s ports would no longer service calls by Zim ships, the Israeli carrier has cancelled all calls to the main hub of Port Klang.

In addition, there is now no mention of Malaysia on the carrier’s website, and it is absent from a drop-down list of shippers’ destinations.

As previously reported by The Loadstar, the two services most affected by Mr Anwar’s decree were its Asia-Europe ZMP and its Asia-America Baltimore Express (ZXB), both standalone services operated independently by Zim.

Port Klang acted as the Zim’s South-east Asia transhipment call on the ZMP service, which connects China, South-east Asia and the eastern Mediterranean. The headhaul call at Port Klang has been replaced with a transhipment call at the Sri Lankan hub of Colombo and a call at the Vietnamese gateway of Cai Mep has also been added.

Meanwhile, Port Klang also acted as the starting port for the ZXB service, which has also been replaced with a call at Cai Mep.

While replacing Port Klang with Colombo and Cai Mep is relatively simple, as Zim controls all the vessels deployed on these services, it is trickier with the Asia-West Africa FAX, where it deploys seven vessels on a string it operates in conjunction with Cosco and ONE, with Gold Star Line and OOCL as slot charterers, and which features two calls at Port Klang.

According to a Loadstar analysis of vessel traffic sites, over the past few weeks several Zim vessels on this service have skipped Port Klang in favour of a call at Singapore – notably the 2,824 teu GSL Valerie, which was due to call at Port Klang tomorrow, but according to vesselsvalue.com is currently moored in the Malacca Straits, and its new destination is Singapore.

Meanwhile, the 4,250 teu Vulpecula is en route to Port Klang and is due to arrive on 19 January.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Asia-Mediterranean Asia-US east coast Cai Mep Port Klang Port of Colombo Zim Challenge Group CMA CGM CMA CGM Air Cargo Maersk MSC MSC Air Cargo Sea-air

    Most Read

    Red Sea attacks continue, despite naval protection, and shipping costs soar

    Shippers facing huge wave of rocketing ocean rates and new surcharges

    Supply chain confusion and sky-high rates ring in the new year for shippers

    Countries shy away from US coalition to protect Red Sea shipping

    Transpacific rates poised to rise as liner networks come under pressure

    News Podcast | Jan 2024 | Suez Canal crisis, rates, implications. And, box tracking takes a giant leap forward

    Carriers accused of using 'sledgehammer tactics' to hike backhaul rates

    Red Sea crisis expected to drive sea-air demand as Chinese New Year looms

    Tension grows amid calls for UN to step in to stop attacks on ships

    No happy new year for FedEx and UPS staff as culls look set to continue

    Vessels 'go dark' to avoid Houthi attacks, but may still be vulnerable

    Rail may be faster than Cape sailings, but is there enough capacity?

    Shippers eye longer-term airfreight contracts to avoid ocean delays

    Threat to ships expands into Arabian Sea with bid to hijack tanker

    Bonuses tumble for Taiwan liner employees after profit plunge

    ECJ rejects UPS $1.9bn compensation claim over failed TNT merger