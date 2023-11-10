Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

Comment / Mainfreight – Where's the next boost coming from?

AD
ID 134716396 © Denys Bilytskyi | Dreamstime.com
By

If you have closely followed recent developments concerning Auckland’s Mainfreight (MFT),  as we duly have…

… you’d know that yesterday, 9 November, was crucial for its would-be value-accretive narrative. And as so often happened in the past on results day – this time it was the turn of fiscal H1 24 to the end of September – Mainfreight delivered the goods, sealing a majestic rally (click to expand the table above) after several mixed sessions when it was looking for direction. ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £13.00

Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Logistics on a steroid comedown Mainfreight Supply chain radar Australia

    Most Read

    Job cuts inevitable as the 'wheels have fallen off' for global forwarders

    Maersk reports poor Q3, expects more losses, cuts jobs

    Change of strategy as a more 'hawkish' Maersk raids the charter market

    Larger forwarders losing air freight market share to smaller rivals

    Last-ditch GRI bid by carriers as weak spot rates drag down new contract rates

    MSC and Maersk unwind transatlantic fleets as rates hit new low

    Dockers set to refuse to handle Tesla cars at major Swedish ports

    The Mærsk results implosion

    Dark Friday: AP Møller-Mærsk – battered by the waves

    HMM workers protest against 'hasty sale' to 'mid-sized concerns'

    Wood pellets fuel new South Korea-Russia container service

    2023 challenging for air cargo, say industry leaders – but what's next?

    Air and sea shippers weigh pros and cons of index-linked agreements

    HK police warn logistics players after $4.5m of cocaine is found in containers

    Mannson Freight launches live tracking for UK forwarder import deliveries

    ONE consolidates its port terminal network, east and west