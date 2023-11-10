GXO – boring is beautiful
‘We’re not here to create empires’
If you have closely followed recent developments concerning Auckland’s Mainfreight (MFT), as we duly have…
… you’d know that yesterday, 9 November, was crucial for its would-be value-accretive narrative. And as so often happened in the past on results day – this time it was the turn of fiscal H1 24 to the end of September – Mainfreight delivered the goods, sealing a majestic rally (click to expand the table above) after several mixed sessions when it was looking for direction. ...
