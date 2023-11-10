By Alessandro Pasetti 10/11/2023

If you have closely followed recent developments concerning Auckland’s Mainfreight (MFT), as we duly have…

… you’d know that yesterday, 9 November, was crucial for its would-be value-accretive narrative. And as so often happened in the past on results day – this time it was the turn of fiscal H1 24 to the end of September – Mainfreight delivered the goods, sealing a majestic rally (click to expand the table above) after several mixed sessions when it was looking for direction. ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £13.00 Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN