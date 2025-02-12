Maersk warns of delays in Rotterdam after port workers' strike
Maersk has advised that, following a strike at Hutchison Port Delta II in Rotterdam on ...
R: IN LINEGXO: TRADING UPDATE TIMEMAERSK: ROARING BACKFDX: TAILWINDSFDX: WHAT TO EXPECTKO: ABOUT ALL THAT TARIFF NONSENSEKO: PROCUREMENTKO: TARIFFS AND IMPACT OUTSIDE OF THE USKO: TARIFFS AND IMPACT IN THE USKO: TRADING UPDATE HD: DIY RE-PRICINGZIM: A RISING TIDE LIFTS ALL BOATSTSLA: CHINA THREATDAC: KEY REMARKSDAC: SURGING GM: SUPPLY CHAIN WOESMAERSK: ROTTERDAM TEMPORARY SUSPENSION OF OPERATIONSATSG: OWNERSHIP UPDATE
R: IN LINEGXO: TRADING UPDATE TIMEMAERSK: ROARING BACKFDX: TAILWINDSFDX: WHAT TO EXPECTKO: ABOUT ALL THAT TARIFF NONSENSEKO: PROCUREMENTKO: TARIFFS AND IMPACT OUTSIDE OF THE USKO: TARIFFS AND IMPACT IN THE USKO: TRADING UPDATE HD: DIY RE-PRICINGZIM: A RISING TIDE LIFTS ALL BOATSTSLA: CHINA THREATDAC: KEY REMARKSDAC: SURGING GM: SUPPLY CHAIN WOESMAERSK: ROTTERDAM TEMPORARY SUSPENSION OF OPERATIONSATSG: OWNERSHIP UPDATE
Labour unrest at the port of Rotterdam has exposed long-standing issues and diminishing hopes of a resolution to backlogs and congestion in the near term.
Maersk told customers yesterday it would be omitting a call at the Hutchinson Port Delta II terminal on Monday, because of “unplanned strike action” at the facility.
Workers represented by the FNV Havens and CNV unions have been locked in dispute with the Chinese terminal operator since the second half of last year over port automation concerns.
The latest strike action began on Sunday and ended yesterday, and reports claim Hutchison has been forced to close the terminal gates due to overcrowding.
Contract negotiations began in November but hit a wall, with further strikes threatened until agreement is reached, and while Maersk told customers it would “continue to monitor the situation,” hopes of a quick resolution are fading.
One source told The Loadstar congestion from the work stoppages was “simply an aggravation of an already very congested situation in Rotterdam”.
The source added: “Terminals are full and refusing to take in containers unless equivalent volumes are being moved out,” and port authorities have not responded to requests for comment on the severity of the issue.
In recent years, sources in inland navigation have told The Loadstar inefficient barge networks were compounded by congestion at Europe’s largest container gateway. Today, inland operator Contargo reported congestion of 76 hours at Rotterdam and delays at Antwerp of 70 hours.
More blanked sailings: 'Carriers will not sit on their hands while rates collapse'
Maersk eyes 'cut and run' moves as port congestion brings delays
De minimis cut won't hurt demand for Chinese ecommerce, but for air cargo?
U-turn on de minimis ban, following 'processing issues', as trade war heats up
Gemini and logistics growth now the focus as APMM posts healthy profits
India eyes dedicated container line to wean shippers off foreign carriers
Five keys to 'successful freight forwarding in an uncertain world'
How to process an extra million-plus parcels a day from China into the US
Suez authority eyes swift return to canal, but it's 'safety first' for carriers
Blanked voyages fail to halt sliding spot rates, and March GRIs will be resisted
US warehouse space will be at a premium this year, cargo owners warned
Surging China-Europe railfreight could hit the buffers if Red Sea crisis ends
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article