By Martina Li in Japan 13/10/2023

Maersk Line has been linked to four 5,900 teu newbuildings commissioned at Japan’s Tsuneishi Shipbuilding this month.

According to Linerlytica, the methanol-propelled vessels were ordered by Japanese tonnage provider Nissen Kaiun and market sources indicate that the ships were contracted on the back of a long-term charter to Maersk.

The newbuilding price was not disclosed, but is estimated at $80m per vessel.

Each ship can carry up to 5,915 teu in the hold and on deck, and up to 1,400 reefers. Tsuneishi said their main engines and all the generators, supplied by HD Hyundai, can run on green methanol.

Maersk’s spokesperson said the Danish group did not comment on “market rumours”. Nissen Kaiun, which owns 52 boxships, has 16 vessels, ranging from 2,800-13,000 teu, chartered to the Danish operator.

Linerlytica analyst Tan Hua Joo told The Loadstar the ships could be deployed to intra-Europe trades.

Last week, Alphaliner reported that more Asian-built feeder ships were being deployed to intra-Europe routes as the existing feeder fleet was ageing and European shipbuilders have largely stopped constructing box ships.

The consultant said on Wednesday the push towards decarbonisation had given liner operators impetus to order more newbuildings powered by alternative fuels, regardless of challenging market conditions. The orderbook is now at a record high of 7.88m teu, giving an orderbook-to-fleet ratio of 29%.

Just over half of the newbuildings commissioned this year are methanol-powered, while 31% are for LNG-fuelled units.

The recently delivered 2,136 teu Laura Maersk is the only methanol-fuelled box ship to have hit the water. This year Maersk, which has made clear its inclination towards methanol as an alternative fuel, has directly ordered 24 vessels, the latest commission being for six 9,000 teu ships at Yangzijiang Shipbuilding.

The Danish line is also negotiating with shipyards for up to 15 methanol-fuelled 3,500 teu vessels.

