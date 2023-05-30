Sinotrans – the post-CMA CGM + Bolloré boost is gone
From balloons to…
Eerily quiet.
“For now”
It is yet unclear where the CMA CGM + Bollore Logistics €5bn tie-up will lead their rivals – what investors want, however, is evergreen, it seems.
While French logistics deal-making has spurred the imagination of most, it’s in tech-land logistics where the most talked-about deal scenarios drive people nuts – but also today we must spare a word on private equity in the wake of the latest star hire at Scan Global Logistics.
And blockbuster M&A? Is Geodis – which ...
EXCLUSIVE: Indian digital forwarder Freightwalla shuttered
Peak season hopes dashed as freight rates slip again
Panama Canal restrictions could halt US coastal shift
Shippers hold back on contracts amid uncertainty and ample capacity
Airlines that adapt quickly will survive likely freight pain in H2
Carriers look for trade mix to stay in the black
US shippers put on high alert over double-brokering fraud
Pessimistic Yang Ming to refocus on 3PL, terminals and yards
Freight slump does not stop US inland ports’ advance
Digital forwarder Freightwalla's failure reveals home truths
Comment on this article