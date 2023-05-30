By Alessandro Pasetti 30/05/2023

Eerily quiet.

“For now”

It is yet unclear where the CMA CGM + Bollore Logistics €5bn tie-up will lead their rivals – what investors want, however, is evergreen, it seems.

While French logistics deal-making has spurred the imagination of most, it’s in tech-land logistics where the most talked-about deal scenarios drive people nuts – but also today we must spare a word on private equity in the wake of the latest star hire at Scan Global Logistics.

And blockbuster M&A? Is Geodis – which ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN