Luxembourg's Findel Cargo Centre up for grabs

Airlines that adapt quickly will survive likely freight pain in H2
As 2023 soldiers on, the outlook for air freight recovery in the second half appears ...
Well, this is a nice opportunity for someone. Luxair is to sell its air cargo handling business at Luxembourg’s Findel Cargo Centre, which has 1,200 staff. According to RTL Today, Cargolux and two other companies are bidding to manage the centre. A licence will be issued in November. Luxair, meanwhile, plans to focus instead on its airline and tour operations.
Boom time 'just a memory' as rates tumble before Golden Week holiday
Cosco bucks the trend as container line profits hit $8.9bn in Q2
Jobs safe in CMA CGM takeover, says Bolloré, but we may lose our brand
Bleak outlook for box trades as demand weakens prior to Golden Week
EXCLUSIVE: Kuehne + Nagel poaches Mærsk's key vertical head
CIMC profits plunge as global container production hits ten-year low
Air freight peak season bounce an encouraging sign amid flat markets
DHL/Polar exec extradited from Thailand to face conspiracy charges in US
US shipper accuses DSV of $900,000 'overbilling' amid contracts row
Reports of mass global shift from China are being 'overplayed'
Carriers forced to idle new ULCVs as soon as they are delivered
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article