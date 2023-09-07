Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Luxembourg's Findel Cargo Centre up for grabs

dreamstime_s_175550747
© Jozsef Soos |
By

Well, this is a nice opportunity for someone. Luxair is to sell its air cargo handling business at Luxembourg’s Findel Cargo Centre, which has 1,200 staff. According to RTL Today, Cargolux and two other companies are bidding to manage the centre. A licence will be issued in November. Luxair, meanwhile, plans to focus instead on its airline and tour operations.

