DSV bucks forwarder trend by increasing charter flights
Having this month launched a twice-weekly 777F charter route from Huntsville, Alabama to Doha, DSV ...
Cargolux’s striking workforce has rejected claims they are ignoring the carrier’s future and prioritising short-term financial gain.
Responding to comments by the Luxembourg carrier’s CEO, Richard Forson, a spokesperson for the OGBL – one of two unions representing staff – said the carrier’s “failure to properly remunerate workers” would hit it in the long run.
“It is disappointing to be told we don’t care for the long-term health of the airline; our whole dispute is seeking sustainable aviation careers,” the spokesperson told The Loadstar.
“It is important for Cargolux to remain attractive so it can compete, and we know aviation is going to find itself short of tens of thousands of qualified workers, as a huge percentage of employees enter retirement, with insufficient numbers coming in to fill the gaps.”
Strikes commenced yesterday and are due to run indefinitely. Flight tracking websites showed several Cargolux flights had been cancelled and three diverted. Very few flights were in the air as The Loadstar published, but it is unclear how many of its aircraft have been impacted by the strike.
Despite more than 27 rounds of negotiations and 18 months of discussion, there has been little indication of either side budging, and on the eve of the strike, Mr Forsonclaimed the unions’ demands were “unreasonable” after recent profit-share windfalls.
Indeed, €37,502 in profit shares was paid to each employee in 2020, €75,946 in 2021 and a further €85,296 last year.
However, the OGBL spokesperson said the conflation of the profit share with the collective bargaining agreement (CBA) presently in dispute was a deliberate effort to make workers and the unions “look bad” to the public.
“Profit shares are not a part of the CBA and, rather than disincentivising workers, Mr Forson’s comments on Wednesday motivated action,” said the spokesperson.
“It is very difficult to get the right to strike in Luxembourg, as the law pushes both sides to use social dialogue as a resolution. But once the right to strike is secured, it is very large and very open, with no time limits. We will keep planes on the ground until our demands are met.”
And the demands have increased since workers downed tools, the unions are now demanding Cargolux pays every worker for every hour of the strike.
More to come on Cargolux’s challenges.
Flexport's warehouse plan in doubt as landlord queries its financials
Mechanics strike, and pilots may join in, as Cargolux stands firm on payouts
Golden Week blanked sailings 'a sledgehammer to crack a nut' tactic
Record blanking as supply races ahead of demand in container shipping
Vietnam approves $1.7bn plan for new inland container depots
Omni merger prompts Forward Air clients to look for alternative haulage
Etihad Cargo meets growing demand with new pharma facility and network
Rumoured DB Schenker sale odds – we have consensus
MSC wants Hamburg as ‘global hub’ and bids for 49.9% of port operator
Logistics chiefs injured as aircraft crashes at Mumbai Airport
G20 unveils plan for IMEC trade corridor to rival China's BRI
Amazon launches 'end-to-end' logistics for selling partners
Flexport launches a self-service, AI-driven global trade solution for finance, freight, fulfilment
Sponsored Podcast: DP World rolls out end-to-end logistics concept at expanding London Gateway
Schiphol closer to slot reduction as Dutch government 'gambles' with economy
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article