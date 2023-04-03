Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

Comment / Looking for cracks with record WiseTech? Think again

AP
ID 3229729 © Joruba | Dreamstime.com
By

It’s a bad day for trade in European transport and logistics (T&L) today, but if you jumped out of bed early looking for signs of strength, or just cracks, in one tech subset of T&L, you surely haven’t missed the new record set by Australia’s WiseTech (WTC) on the stock market.

Its founder and CEO Richard White* having gone on a personal roadshow post-fiscal H1 23 results with several media outlets, there’s a widespread feeling in our marketplace that spreading the ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium
Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    On the wires WiseTech Global Expeditors

    Most Read

    B: China, Brazil strike deal to ditch dollar for trade

    Maersk 'on a journey' as it snaps up frozen foods logistics specialist

    Supply chains 'finally beginning to stabilise', says Maersk

    ONE becomes joint-owner of Seaspan Corp in $11bn takeover

    Shippers pushed towards spot rates as contract negotiations stall

    Ceva reorg accelerates as rumours give way to action

    AirBridgeCargo to relaunch with Russian aircraft, amid legal wrangles

    Winning the race to 2026: Kuehne vs DSV vs DHL Global Forwarding

    Marshall Islands in urgent talks with carriers after cargo is stranded by ban

    Shippers reject carriers' opposition to ending anti-trust rules

    Yang Ming says shippers taking time to commit to contracts as rates fall

    Lufthansa Cargo veteran Ashwin Bhat to take over as CEO

    Arbitration call as Canadian port labour negotiations go off the rails

    Rhenus Air & Ocean snaps up Flexport's Florian Braun as COO

    Star performer Schenker still propping up Deutsche Bahn profitability

    Jittery US retailers remain cautious over their logistics commitments