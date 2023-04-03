By Alessandro Pasetti 03/04/2023

It’s a bad day for trade in European transport and logistics (T&L) today, but if you jumped out of bed early looking for signs of strength, or just cracks, in one tech subset of T&L, you surely haven’t missed the new record set by Australia’s WiseTech (WTC) on the stock market.

Its founder and CEO Richard White* having gone on a personal roadshow post-fiscal H1 23 results with several media outlets, there’s a widespread feeling in our marketplace that spreading the ...

