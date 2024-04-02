By Charlotte Goldstone 02/04/2024

Logistics UK has opened entry nominations for its 2024 Logistics Awards, and you have until 12 July to cast your vote.

The awards are an opportunity to recognise companies and individuals that embody the skills, expertise and “can do” spirit of the logistics industry. The winners will be announced at the eighth annual reception and gala dinner at London’s Park Plaza Hotel on 12 December.

The Logistics Awards span categories covering road, rail, sea and air, with entries from operators, manufacturers, logistics and supporting industries.

Logistics UK CEO David Wells said: “The sector continues to innovate and enable businesses across the economy to thrive, and we are proud that our awards champion the outstanding commitment, knowledge and expertise of individuals that work in our industry. It’s a fantastic event and is even better if you are nominated for an award, so I would urge everyone to get their submissions in. The awards are judged by experts from across the industry, so to be shortlisted is impressive and winning is a real achievement.”

The awards recognise achievements in the following categories: International Logistics Business of the Year; Public Services Operator of the Year; Most Innovative Company of the Year; Decarbonisation Champion of the Year; Logistics Technology Provider of the Year; Van Business of the Year; Logistics Partner of the Year; Air Business of the Year; Water Business of the Year; Rail Business of the Year; Diversity and Inclusion Champion of the Year; People Champion of the Year; Last Mile Delivery Business of the Year; Most Innovative Product of the Year; Rising Star of the Year (Individual); Logistics Leader of the Year (Individual); and Road Transport Operator of the Year.

The awards are free to enter, the entry deadline is 5pm on Friday 12 July. Companies and individuals can enter the awards here The Logistics Awards 2024.