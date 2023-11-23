More cash needed to train HGV mechanics as UK logistics 'falls behind'
Logistics UK, formerly the Freight Transport Association, has moved into the ferry booking business, striking an agreement with ticket agent Freightlink to market cross-Channel services to its members.
The “affinity partnership” was announced this week with the aim of reducing transit costs and the stress that can accompany administrative delays to freight.
Logistics UK head of membership Al Richardson said: “Our new service will take advantage of Freightlink’s expertise to provide members a seamless experience every time they book.
“With so much volatility in the economy, the service will ensure our members have access to capacity across the entire European ferry network, keep costs under control and deliver for customers.”
Offering “genuine reductions”, the service will be available to all freight vehicles operated by Logistics UK members, from small vans to HGVs.
However, question marks surrounding the exact ties between Logistics UK and Freightlink remain, a spokesperson for the association refusing to be drawn on whether there was a revenue-sharing element to the deal. The spokesperson told The Loadstar: “I’m not party to the commercial arrangements, I’m afraid and we wouldn’t be able to share them; it’s a benefit for our members.”
Freightlink MD Alex McDonald highlighted the “unparalleled levels of customer care” Logistics UK members would receive and that the carrier was “delighted” to be partnering with the association.
The Loadstar reached out to other carriers to get their opinion on what appears a first-of-its-kind agreement in this field, with P&O declining to comment while at the time of publication others, including DFDS, had yet to respond.
Given the interest in this development, we would be keen to hear what readers think of this scheme: will it improve the quality of shipping, forcing other ferry operators to up their game and ensure they commit to service quality? Or might it lead to a rates race-to-the-bottom?
Please get in touch.
