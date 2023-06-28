By Mr Joy 28/06/2023

With revenue dropping fast and costs on the up – drawing from my previous: ’Logistics budget down under – one the most difficult in decades’ – it is time to get back to basics not only for margin retention, but also cash management.

It is an opportunity to fine tune your business in several key areas and I am still surprised at how some of these points are – or aren’t – actually managed.

C.R.E.A.M.

(Cash Rules Everything Around Me; Wu-Tang ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN