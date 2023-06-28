DHL Group – a 'sustainable' bonding experience
Green is hope
With revenue dropping fast and costs on the up – drawing from my previous: ’Logistics budget down under – one the most difficult in decades’ – it is time to get back to basics not only for margin retention, but also cash management.
It is an opportunity to fine tune your business in several key areas and I am still surprised at how some of these points are – or aren’t – actually managed.
C.R.E.A.M.
(Cash Rules Everything Around Me; Wu-Tang ...
Trading outlook for second half looking grim for container lines
Mærsk strategy: time to throw the dice again?
Freight rates still tumbling and a liner bear market looms
Evergreen consolidates container shipping assets amid family feud
Striking dock unions should pay $2 billion a day, say Republican senators
New bid to curb US e-commerce imports, especially from China
Legal wrangle over Western Global finances as airline eyes bankruptcy
Automotive industry change will spark a whole new supply chain
HMM goes it alone on Asia-Med – 'clearly the strongest trade'
MSC circles Italy's struggling AlisCargo as it eyes expansion in air cargo
Purchasing manager 'failures' could lead to airfreight boom
Comment on this article