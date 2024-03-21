Kuehne+Nagel establishes fashion hub in north-east US

Today, Kuehne+Nagel, a global logistics company, announced details of a new contract logistics fulfillment center in Piscataway, New Jersey. The new facility is located approximately two miles from Kuehne+Nagel’s existing facility for a luxury retail brand. The 100,000 sq. ft fulfillment center serves as a fashion hub reflecting the company’s continued commitment to serving customers in the fashion and luxury markets.



The site is being opened to support a new fashion customer and has approximately 55,000 sq. ft of additional available space. It is ideally situated close to John F. Kennedy International airport and Port Elizabeth, as well one of the top consumer markets for fashion in the United States. The facility uses automation and robotics for picking and putaway enhancing efficiency in the fulfillment process. Additionally, it features EV (electric vehicle) charging stations and LED lighting.



“We are proud to be opening this new site which represents an important milestone for Kuehne+Nagel’s contract logistics business in North America and reinforces the company’s Roadmap 2026 ambitions to further develop e-commerce business solutions.” said Eduardo Razuck, Senior Vice President, Contract Logistics Americas for Kuehne+Nagel. “Our investment in a new distribution center in Piscataway, NJ supports our luxury and fashion customers and provides them the ability to focus on what is most important to them – solidifying their brands in the USA market and supporting their customers – the consumer.”



The facility will open in late-April 2024, and brings approximately 50 new job opportunities to the area.