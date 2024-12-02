Airfreight rates level out, but looming turbulence could see prices rise again
Airfreight rates on transpacific routes have flattened as an overshot of capacity eclipses demand, but ...
It’s that time of year when looking backwards can turn out to be extremely painful in transport and logistics (T&L).
Case in point: in mere capital appreciation terms, we have witnessed the mighty stock market fall of Kuehne + Nagel (K+N: -28%) this year (YTD), while Danish rival DSV has outperformed the Swiss forwarder by about +55% over the period – thanks, mostly, to the €14.3bn Schenker purchase.
It’s worse than its rival in forwarding on a slew of Q2/Q3 financial metrics ...
MSC adds even more port calls to its 2025 standalone network
Trump vows 25% tariff on imports from Canada/Mexico and adds 10% to China
Amazon staff in 20 countries set for 'Black Friday/Cyber Monday' strikes
Hapag-Lloyd warns customers EU ETS surcharge will 'roughly double'
Tariff threat makes no waves as spot rates tread water ahead of new GRIs
'Unending' MSC ship-shopping spree the driver for charter rate rebound
Truck driver shortage in Europe at crisis level – and is set to get worse
UK supermarket supply chains hit by cyber attack on Blue Yonder
Hong Kong Airport celebrates as 'landmark' three-runway system takes off
First Geodis win rumoured as Ceva-Bolloré integrate the talent
Zim faces FMC probe into $137,000 detention fees after container 'error'
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article