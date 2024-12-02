Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

Comment / Kuehne + Nagel – 'worse' than DSV ...and also Nestlé?

Money
ID 240004671 © Andrey Popov | Dreamstime.com
By

It’s that time of year when looking backwards can turn out to be extremely painful in transport and logistics (T&L).

Case in point: in mere capital appreciation terms, we have witnessed the mighty stock market fall of Kuehne + Nagel (K+N: -28%) this year (YTD), while Danish rival DSV has outperformed the Swiss forwarder by about +55% over the period – thanks, mostly, to the €14.3bn Schenker purchase.

It’s worse than its rival in forwarding on a slew of Q2/Q3 financial metrics ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £15.00

Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    DSV Klaus-Michael Kuehne' Kuehne + Nagel Nestle IMC Logistics M&A radar Takeover Talk

    Most read news

    MSC adds even more port calls to its 2025 standalone network

    Trump vows 25% tariff on imports from Canada/Mexico and adds 10% to China

    Amazon staff in 20 countries set for 'Black Friday/Cyber Monday' strikes

    Indian exporters elated as they escape Trump's tariff plan

    Hapag-Lloyd warns customers EU ETS surcharge will 'roughly double'

    Tariff threat makes no waves as spot rates tread water ahead of new GRIs

    'Unending' MSC ship-shopping spree the driver for charter rate rebound

    Truck driver shortage in Europe at crisis level – and is set to get worse

    UK supermarket supply chains hit by cyber attack on Blue Yonder

    Hong Kong Airport celebrates as 'landmark' three-runway system takes off

    First Geodis win rumoured as Ceva-Bolloré integrate the talent

    Zim faces FMC probe into $137,000 detention fees after container 'error'

    Panama Canal chief floats land bridge option to ease future drought restrictions

    Evergreen to establish dedicated Singapore box terminal in JV with PSA

    Israeli cargo airline appeals against Belgian arms shipment ban

    Departing CFO claims Freightos will see profit in 2026 after reporting Q3 loss