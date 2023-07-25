Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

Kuehne + Nagel: 'very good result in the first half of 2023'

kuehne K+N
By
  • Market share gains in Sea and Contract Logistics
  • Air Logistics volumes decline with market
  • Focus on yield management and balanced growth
  • Cost control efforts take hold in second quarter 2023
    Kuehne+Nagel GroupCHF m H1 2023

    		 H1 2022

    		 Δ

    		 Q2 2023

    		 Q2 2022

    		 Δ
    Net turnover 12,721

    		 20,631

    		 -38%

    		 5,973

    		 10,473

    		 -43%
    Gross profit 4,649

    		 5,898

    		 -21%

    		 2,255

    		 2,956

    		 -24%
    EBITDA 1,518

    		 2,580

    		 -41%

    		 715

    		 1,274

    		 -44%
    EBIT 1,135

    		 2,195

    		 -48%

    		 523

    		 1,075

    		 -51%
    Earnings 860

    		 1,628

    		 -47%

    		 398

    		 796

    		 -50%

    Schindellegi / CH, July 25, 2023 – The Kuehne+Nagel Group achieved solid results in a challenging market environment in the first half of 2023. The pandemic-related special economic situation in 2021 and 2022 continued to distort the year-on-year comparisons across the entire range of figures.

    Net turnover for the first six months of 2023 was CHF 12.7 billion, EBIT was approximately CHF 1.1 billion with earnings of CHF 860 million. The conversion rate, which describes the ratio of EBIT to gross profit of the Group, remained at a high level of 24%.

    Stefan Paul, CEO of Kuehne+Nagel International AG:

    Kuehne+Nagel coped well with the transition from the exceptional economic situation shaped by the pandemic. In a weakened economic environment, Sea and Contract Logistics gained market share and kept earnings stable. In contrast, volumes in Air Logistics declined broadly in line with the market. While our ongoing cost control efforts became more visible in the second quarter of 2023, our strategic path is unchanged with a focus on high-quality logistics services and an extraordinary customer orientation.”

    Sea Logistics

    CHF m H1 2023

    		 H1 2022

    		 Δ

    		 Q2 2023

    		 Q2 2022

    		 Δ
    Net turnover 4,859

    		 9,869

    		 -51%

    		 2,192

    		 5,012

    		 -56%
    Gross profit 1,309

    		 1,942

    		 -33%

    		 623

    		 968

    		 -36%
    EBIT 639

    		 1,208

    		 -47%

    		 295

    		 587

    		 -50%

    In the first half of 2023, net turnover of the business unit Sea Logistics amounted to CHF 4.9 billion with EBIT of CHF 639 million. The conversion rate remained high at 49%. Container volume in the first half of 2023 was 2.1 million TEU. Kuehne+Nagel Sea Logistics was able to gain share in an overall market that declined by around 5%.

    In spring 2023, Kuehne+Nagel entered into a partnership with Volvo Cars to use 5,500 tonnes of sustainable biofuels in maritime transport. Going forward, the transports for the Swedish car manufacturer will be carried out with significantly reduced fuel emissions.

    Air Logistics

    CHF m H1 2023

    		 H1 2022

    		 Δ

    		 Q2 2023

    		 Q2 2022

    		 Δ
    Net turnover 3,516

    		 6,324

    		 -44%

    		 1,654

    		 3,178

    		 -48%
    Gross profit 937

    		 1,613

    		 -42%

    		 449

    		 796

    		 -44%
    EBIT 293

    		 826

    		 -65%

    		 139

    		 401

    		 -65%

    Net turnover of the business unit Air Logistics for the first half of 2023 was CHF 3.5 billion and EBIT was CHF 293 million. The pace of declining volumes eased somewhat in the second quarter. Air freight volume in the first half of 2023 was 957,000 tonnes. The conversion rate was 31%.

    In June 2023, Kuehne+Nagel signed an agreement to acquire Morgan Cargo, a leading Air Logistics provider in South Africa, the UK and Kenya. The company specialises in perishables, employs 450 logistics experts and handled 40,000 tonnes of air freight and 20,000 TEU in 2022.

    Road Logistics

    CHF m H1 2023

    		 H1 2022

    		 Δ

    		 Q2 2023

    		 Q2 2022

    		 Δ
    Net turnover 1,873

    		 2,033

    		 -8%

    		 917

    		 1,051

    		 -13%
    Gross profit 684

    		 684

    		335

    		 355

    		 -6%
    EBIT 93

    		 80

    		 16%

    		 41

    		 50

    		 -18%

    In the first half of 2023, the net turnover of business unit Road Logistics amounted to CHF 1.9 billion with EBIT of CHF 93 million. Processed order volume was around 12 million, comparable to the prior year period, and network utilisation was consistently high.

    One important factor driving the significant increase in EBIT in the first half of 2023 was the ongoing implementation of RoadLOG, Kuehne+Nagel’s proprietary transport management system (TMS) for road shipments.

    Contract Logistics

    CHF m H1 2023

    		 H1 2022

    		 Δ

    		 Q2 2023

    		 Q2 2022

    		 Δ
    Net turnover 2,473

    		 2,405

    		 3%

    		 1,210

    		 1,232

    		 -2%
    Gross profit 1,719

    		 1,659

    		 4%

    		 848

    		 837

    		 1%
    EBIT 110

    		 81

    		 36%

    		 48

    		 37

    		 30%

    The business unit Contract Logistics delivered a strong result in the first half of 2023 with net turnover of CHF 2.5 billion and EBIT of CHF 110 million.

    The business unit gained market share particularly in North America, in the healthcare and e-commerce sectors. The utilisation of Kuehne+Nagel’s logistics space remained at a very high level.

    Dr. Joerg Wolle, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Kuehne+Nagel International AG:

    “In the first half of 2023, the Kuehne+Nagel Group’s financial results were significantly greater than the comparable figures of the pre-Corona period and the Group has performed well in the new environment. In the coming years, Roadmap 2026 will remain the key driver of Kuehne+Nagel’s strategic development. The program, launched in March 2023, was very positively received both internally and externally and we are already seeing the first successes. Our focus remains on the provision of high-margin services and the development of market potential in Asia, Africa and the Middle East.”

    Comment on this article

    You must be logged in to post a comment.

      Related Stories

      Topics

      financial results Kuehne + Nagel AP Moller - Maersk CH Robinson DP-DHL DSV Expeditors Hapag-Lloyd Logistics on a steroid comedown logistics on steroids UPS

      Most Read

      Good news, and bad news, on the freight rate front for carriers

      Missed pension and benefit payments pushes Yellow closer to the edge

      Supply chain in the era of the new 'NOT normal'

      With 122 new ships on the way, CMA CGM has Maersk in its sights

      Canadian west coast port strike back on – and then off, for now

      ILWU to vote on Canada's west coast ports deal tomorrow

      Union rejects mediator's plan to end Canadian west coast port strike

      Coming 'explosion' of new tonnage threatens box ship charter market

      Mundra Port still struggling to clear cyclone-induced container logjam

      SM Group founder sets limit of $3.5bn for acquisition of HMM

      Drought threatens return of shipping disruption on US waterways

      DSV & Kuehne + Nagel – feel the excitement 

      Box lines seek new partners as they target profitable routes

      Mighty Maersk: not so mighty in airfreight...?

      New freighter operators could find they're landing in a tough market

      Maersk fined for firing whistleblower who reported safety concerns