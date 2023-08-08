By Alessandro Pasetti 08/08/2023

Sunburn risk highlighted ahead of earnings season was real, with several European players in transport and logistics struggling to recoup their lost value since early July.

Spare a thought for DSV, Mærsk and DHL Group, among others. One notable exception is Kuehne + Nagel (K+N).

On 3 July as I wrote ’Value destruction on the way’: its stock stood in the low Sfr260s, while now it trades about Sfr10 higher.

Resilient.

However, it was last week on 3 August that equity strategist Stefan Meyer from ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Or buy full access to this story only for £13.00 Please login to activate the purchase link or sign up here to register an account

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN