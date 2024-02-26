Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Kuehne + Nagel launches new seaexplorer features

kuehne + nagel
New seaexplorer features launched ahead of TPM 2024

Kuehne+Nagel’s customer platform for sea freight now includes pre- and on-carriage lead times for FCL and LCL sailing schedules

Comprehensive insights for shippers into the global shipping network, industry news and disruptions

Supply chain optimisation enabling users to improve for speed, reliability and sustainability

Kuehne+Nagel has expanded its seaexplorer customer platform, incorporating end-to-end inland haulage lead times for full container loads (FCL) and sailing schedules for less than container loads (LCL). Seaexplorer users now have access to comprehensive data information for both FCL and LCL shipments within a single platform. The integration offers shippers a holistic view of Kuehne+Nagel’s shipping network, including schedules, routing details, service structures, disruption alerts and crucial sea logistics news. 

The end-to-end lead time for FCL shipments provides valuable insights for users when planning supply chains. It encompasses lead times from inland locations to ports and vice versa. The platform covers approximately 1,250 global locations based on lead time data from Kuehne+Nagel shipments. Local sea logistics experts verify this information, covering truck, rail and barge moves. 

Michael Aldwell, Member of the Management Board of Kuehne+Nagel International AG, responsible for Sea Logistics, said: “Recent disruptions underscored that knowledge of the global shipping network is essential for all decision makers in sea logistics. With the realistic view of this complex network in seaexplorer, customers can plan their optimal FCL and LCL supply chains. The recent seaexplorer upgrades reflect Kuehne+Nagel’s commitment to enhancing the customer experience in the sea logistics industry, aligned with our Roadmap 2026 ambitions.” 

For more information, please visit seaexplorer.com. Experience seaexplorer live at TPM24, at the Kuehne+Nagel container located on the Long Beach Convention Center promenade.

