Kuehne + Nagel launches new seaexplorer features

Middle East logistics players reportedly eye potential of DB Schenker takeover
Move aside, DSV? More than 20 bidders have reportedly expressed interest in buying DB Schenker, ...
PRESS RELEASE
New seaexplorer features launched ahead of TPM 2024
Kuehne+Nagel’s customer platform for sea freight now includes pre- and on-carriage lead times for FCL and LCL sailing schedules
Comprehensive insights for shippers into the global shipping network, industry news and disruptions
Supply chain optimisation enabling users to improve for speed, reliability and sustainability
Kuehne+Nagel has expanded its seaexplorer customer platform, incorporating end-to-end inland haulage lead times for full container loads (FCL) and sailing schedules for less than container loads (LCL). Seaexplorer users now have access to comprehensive data information for both FCL and LCL shipments within a single platform. The integration offers shippers a holistic view of Kuehne+Nagel’s shipping network, including schedules, routing details, service structures, disruption alerts and crucial sea logistics news.
The end-to-end lead time for FCL shipments provides valuable insights for users when planning supply chains. It encompasses lead times from inland locations to ports and vice versa. The platform covers approximately 1,250 global locations based on lead time data from Kuehne+Nagel shipments. Local sea logistics experts verify this information, covering truck, rail and barge moves.
Michael Aldwell, Member of the Management Board of Kuehne+Nagel International AG, responsible for Sea Logistics, said: “Recent disruptions underscored that knowledge of the global shipping network is essential for all decision makers in sea logistics. With the realistic view of this complex network in seaexplorer, customers can plan their optimal FCL and LCL supply chains. The recent seaexplorer upgrades reflect Kuehne+Nagel’s commitment to enhancing the customer experience in the sea logistics industry, aligned with our Roadmap 2026 ambitions.”
For more information, please visit seaexplorer.com. Experience seaexplorer live at TPM24, at the Kuehne+Nagel container located on the Long Beach Convention Center promenade.
Middle East logistics players reportedly eye potential of DB Schenker takeover
Ocean carriers determined to hang onto containers as supply tightens
CMA CGM box ship braves Red Sea danger, with French naval escort
'Truckers for Trump' threaten to boycott New York after fraud case verdict
Carriers still desperate for tonnage to guarantee emergency schedules
...Expeditors has a cost problem? DSV and Kuehne are worse off...
Evergreen chief warns of post-Red Sea economic turndown
MSC Air Cargo ends deal with GSSA ECS and strengthens in-house team
News Podcast | Feb 2024 | TPM24 preview, shifting the cold chain to -15°C, USWC cargo gains
Praying for rain as record lows loom for Panama Canal and Amazon
Carriers face chilly response to their new transpacific contract rates
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article