By LoadstarEditorial 08/01/2024

Heavy Lift & Project Forwarding reports today that Switzerland’s Fracht Group has appointed Tim Killen as its head of growth for projects.

“Killen previously served as the global head of growth – project logistics at A.P. Møller – Mærsk. Prior to that, he worked at project freight forwarder deugro, where he held numerous roles at the company including vice president global key account manager, executive vice president and chief sales officer,” it added.