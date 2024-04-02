Jens Bjørn Andersen becomes chairman of STARK Group A/S

Against the odds: DSV Panalpina – haunted by memories
The lessons of the past.
2 April 2024
After three years of ownership under CVC Capital Partners, STARK Group begins the work of establishing an external board. That task is now placed in the hands of Jens Bjørn Andersen.
Jens Bjørn Andersen is the former CEO of DSV, a globally leading provider of transport and logistics services. Under his leadership, DSV nearly quintupled its revenue to more than EUR 20 billion in 2023. He resigned from the position in January this year.
Jens Bjørn Andersen says:
“Becoming the chairman of STARK Group is a task I can only accept. STARK Group is an exciting company that plays a central role in the construction industry, and it is on a remarkable growth journey. It breeds respect when a company can increase its annual net sales from EUR 2.3 billion to more than EUR 8 billion. in five years through organic growth and acquisitions of companies. The company’s philosophy of local ownership and focus on performance management is a world I myself have cultivated and believe in.”
Today, Søren Vestergaard-Poulsen holds the position as chairman of the board for STARK Group, where, as a managing partner for CVC Capital Partner, he represents STARK Group’s owners, CVC. He continues in the role of vice chairman of STARK Group’s board.
Søren Vestergaard-Poulsen says:
“I am impressed by what DSV has achieved under Jens Bjørn Andersen’s leadership. Its clear focus on acquisitions and integration of companies is a great inspiration for the development of STARK Group. In addition, he brings with him knowledge of logistics and capital markets, which can be useful now and a few years into the future. I look forward to working with Jens Bjørn.”
Formally, Jens Bjørn Andersen will be elected as chairman of STARK Group A/S at the company’s general meeting on 23 April 2024.
STARK Group is a leading business-to-business merchant and distributor of heavy building materials for the construction industry in Europe, with a strategic focus on serving professional builders from its more than 1,150 branches. STARK Group has pro forma net sales of EUR 8 billion, serves a portfolio of 450,000 customers and collaborates with approx. 15,000 suppliers. Headquartered in Denmark, STARK Group employs more than 20,000 employees in Germany, Austria, the UK, Denmark, Sweden, Finland and Norway. The Group holds leading national or regional position in all markets.
STARK Group is committed to reaching net zero emissions by 2050 across the entire business, is a signatory to the UN Global Compact, and works within fully 2030-validated science-based targets to keep global warming below 1.5°C.
