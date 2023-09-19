By LoadstarEditorial 19/09/2023

September 19, 2023 – JD Airlines, the air cargo division of JD Logistics, today announced its first international all-cargo route connecting Shenzhen, China and Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. A B737-800BCF cargo aircraft successfully carried out the first round-trip flight today, marking a pivotal moment for JD Airlines since its operations began in October 2022.

In collaboration with airline service company CSAA, JD Airlines will operate the trade route three times a week, on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. The route is optimized to primarily transport cross-border e-commerce parcels from China to Vietnam, while also facilitating the shipment of key agricultural exports—such as fruit and seafood—from Vietnam to China.

Leveraging the advantageous location and service capabilities of Shenzhen Bao’an International Airport, JD Airlines has successfully established an expansive air cargo network that seamlessly interconnects regions in the North, South, and East of China. With the launch of the inaugural flight between Shenzhen and Ho Chi Minh City, JD Airlines remains committed to expanding its global reach and enhancing its international transportation capabilities. Plans are underway to explore additional international routes connecting to key markets in Southeast Asia, South Asia, South Korea, and Japan, among other regions.

Since 2017, JD Logistics has been developing its air cargo division in collaboration with airline partners. Currently, JD Logistics has an extensive network of over 1,000 air transportation routes, covering more than 100 airports worldwide. This network delivers a coverage rate of more than 95 percent for its express air delivery services across multiple cities in China. The formation of JD Airlines, previously known as JD Logistics Airlines, accommodates the growing demand for air freight services, while also enabling JD Logistics to establish a more agile, reliable, and efficient supply chain.