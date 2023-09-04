Canada port dispute resolution may be on again, after early hours agreement
Labour disruption on Canada’s west coast may again be close to resolution, following a dramatic ...
Following last week’s approval of a new collective labour agreement between US west coast dockworker members of the ILWU and terminal employers, represented by the Pacific Maritime Association (PMA), supply chain execs tasked with avoiding congestion at North American container gateways will now turn their thoughts to the US east and Gulf coasts.
The ILWU confirmed that the new contract was ratified by 75% of its membership in a vote late last week – the new contract is retroactive to the expiry of its predecessor on 1 July 2022 and will run until 1 July 2028.
“This contract provides an important framework for the hard work ahead to overcome new competitive challenges and to continue to position the west coast ports as destinations of choice for shippers worldwide,” said PMA president and CEO Jim McKenna, “and our interests are aligned in ensuring they can effectively, and efficiently, handle the capacity growth that drives economies and jobs.’’
Meanwhile, the International Longshoreman’s Association (ILA), representing over 80,000 dockers in east and Gulf coast ports, has indicated it is preparing to begin negotiations with employer the US Maritime Alliance (USMX) for the renewal of their collective bargaining agreement, due to expire on 30 September 2024.
ILA president Harold Daggett used his Labour Day address to members on 1 September to indicate the union was likely to approach the talks with its traditional belligerence. H said: “The ILA is pledging solidarity and support to fight all enemies who look to take our jobs and our livelihoods from us.
“Whether it is the threat of automation, over-reaching government regulations or other so-called “unions” infringing on our jurisdiction, the ILA is committed to commit the needed resources to combat our enemies.”
However, overall container trade capacity into the US east and Gulf coast ex-Asia has already been somewhat curtailed after the Panama Canal introduced transit restrictions in response to low water levels, which are expected to be in place for 10 months.
But soft demand and easing of conditions in west coast ports ought to mitigate these challenges, recent analysis from Freightos suggested. It added: “Low-water restrictions will likely stay in place for at least ten months, though there has not been any significant impact on container shipping via the canal yet.
“With alternatives and excess capacity in the market, it is looking unlikely that these restrictions will cause much disruption to container trade.”
Labour disruption on Canada’s west coast may again be close to resolution, following a dramatic ...
Factories in Bangladesh face supply chain delays after train services were suspended on Sunday as ...
Tomorrow, the fate of Canada’s west coast ports will be decided, as the ILWU Canada ...
Due to the fluidity of the situation unfolding on Canada’s west coast, it’s safe to ...
Fresh shockwaves lashed Canada’s west coast ports last night when the dockworkers’ union voted down ...
Struggling Yellow Corp moved closer to a strike after reports that the company had failed ...
HMM sale – Hapag-Lloyd frozen out of second-round bidding
MSC gets into another vessel-sharing deal with Zim
Cosco bucks the trend as container line profits hit $8.9bn in Q2
Amazon in prime position and is first to unveil peak season surcharges
Boom time 'just a memory' as rates tumble before Golden Week holiday
DB Schenker deal fever – 'Kuehne + Nagel... or just Kuehne?'
Strong trading interest in China’s new container freight futures
MSC blanks Swan and Dragon loops ahead of Golden Week holiday
CIMC profits plunge as global container production hits ten-year low
Container lines may be eyeing even more new tonnage
Air cargo through Europe's major hubs still short of pre-pandemic levels
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article