Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / Idle vessel fleet set to grow as large newbuilds continue to arrive

dreamstime_s_270974409
© Stefano Garau
By

The surge of inactive tonnage, long-anticipated following the avalanche of new large vessels being delivered from shipyards, appears to have paused – but it may be only a deep breath before a further plunge.

Despite the overwhelming number of larger vessels that have arrived, box ships of 12,500 teu and above appear to be having much less trouble finding work than those in the smaller sizes. This demonstrates that the industry is successfully cascading larger ships onto smaller trades, even if they have to be run at low fill rates.

According to Alphaliner data, the number of idle container vessels in warm or cold layup, arrested, detained or abandoned increased in September from just under 1% of the total fleet to around 1.75% in early October. But this marked upward trend stalled slightly to about 1.6% by 6 November, suggesting efforts by carriers to battle overcapacity through slow-steaming and blankings are still not entirely in vain.

However, this marginal reprieve may not last for long. Alphaliner notes that an increasing number of vessels – around 64% of the inactive fleet – are leaving dry docks and retrofit yards after maintenance.

Meanwhile, the World Container Index (WCI), Drewry’s composite of chartering indices, saw a brief pause at the start of November, before resuming a downward trend in $/feu charter rates that has been in evidence since the start of the year.

Despite the fact that shipping has historically tended to respond to overcapacity concerns by scrapping, sentiment is keeping many older box ships still afloat.

Cash buyer GMS says the conditions are still not in place for shipowners to consider a scrapping spree, with weak prices being offered for hulls in India, Bangladesh and Pakistan.

“Charter rates and secondhand values are yet to sink and compel shipowners to recycle their units,” it reported this week.

Alphaliner noted: “Prospects for container tonnage demand are not bright for the short term, with spot cargo rates again falling significantly on many routes after a four-week rally and carriers increasingly operating at a loss.” And it added that nearly 500,000teu of new tonnage had been delivered since September, with much more on the way.

“On the supply front, the news remains grim.”

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Alphaliner GMS Idle tonnage Rates: the eternal tango Golden Week GRIs Hapag-Lloyd

    Most Read

    Ocean carriers are driving the rates race to the bottom – 'they're all at it'

    CMA CGM Q3 profit plunges, and liners paint a grim picture of life in 2024

    CMA CGM Air Cargo 'losing money' in a high-capacity weak-demand market

    MSC joins new Asia-Europe GRI bid as contract talks loom

    DSV staff on the radar – from Panalpina to a painful cycle

    GRIs trigger Asia-Europe spot rate jump, but can carriers hold the line?

    Cape Town loses Maersk/CMA CGM call as carriers battle port delays

    Logistics firms unprepared for 'tsunami' of new emissions-reporting rules

    Over 2,500 trucks queueing along Ukraine-Poland border

    Viasea Shipping plans hydrogen-powered containerships

    Flexport seals deal with WestJet to fill transpac freighters on the backhaul

    The time to invest in air cargo is now – but there'll be no quick returns

    Hapag-Lloyd shows what a clean liner focus brings

    Focus on tech sees EV cargo secure new UK contracts

    Logistics at CMA CGM – a carrier affair that cheers up Mærsk

    Putin nationalises box line Fesco and eyes NSR development