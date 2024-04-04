Sign up for our FREE newsletter
IAG Cargo restarts services between London and Abu Dhabi

  • IAG Cargo restarts services between London and Abu Dhabi for the first time in four years
  • IAG Cargo increases services to the Middle East and Latin America as part of the new summer schedule

04.04.24, London: IAG Cargo, the cargo division of International Airlines Group (IAG), is announcing the start of its summer schedule which will see an increase in services between its core hubs in London, Madrid, Barcelona and Dublin to key destinations across the world.

As part of the new schedule, services between London Heathrow (LHR) and Abu Dhabi (AUH) will return on the 20th April following a four-year hiatus. This route will benefit from the use of a Boeing 787-9 widebody aircraft and forms part of a 19% increase in weekly rotations to Africa and the Middle East.

Key transatlantic routes will also see a boost in capacity, with a 9% increase in services to Latin America and the Caribbean. This includes an additional three services per week to Buenos Aires (EZE) and up to four services per week to Sao Paulo (GRU) out of Madrid. Furthermore, there will be a doubling of weekly services between London Heathrow and San Diego (SAN), and an extra seven flights per week to Chicago (ORD). IAG Cargo has also launched a new service between Barcelona and Miami (MIA).

Camilo Garcia Cervera, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer at IAG Cargo, said: “The new summer schedule will offer enhanced capacity and greater flexibility for our customers. We are particularly pleased to expand our offering in Africa and the Middle East, including the resumption of operations in Abu Dhabi after a four-year absence from our schedule. Abu Dhabi International Airport is emerging as an increasingly important regional logistics hub with state-of-the-art facilities and we are excited to contribute towards its further growth.”

Out of London, IAG Cargo offers capacity to six continents with over 600 weekly wide-body services. Additionally, Dublin serves as a gateway to North America, boasting over 80 weekly wide-body rotations. The business now offers over 240 weekly wide-body services connecting Madrid and Barcelona with destinations across North America, Latin America and the Caribbean.

